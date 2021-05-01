12 killed in massive fire at hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch; patients shifted elsewhere

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR/TWITTER 12 killed in massive fire at hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch

In a gruesome incident, at least 12 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat. According to the details, the fire was reported at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Bharuch, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. Commenting on the incident, Rajendrasinh Chudasama, Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, said the fire broke that broke out in the ICU due to a short circuit have been doused.

"A fire broke out at ICU one unit at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital due to short circuit at around 12.30 am. The fire has been doused. The initial reports suggest that there is a possibility that at least 12 people died in the fire. We can give a clear number by morning only," the SP said.

After the fire broke out at Patel Welfare COVID Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch, patients were shifted to another hospital.

As per the fire department, they received the call at 12.55 am about the fire in the ICU COVID ward of the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

