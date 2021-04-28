BREAKING: Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company's plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company's plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

A massive fire broke out at a plant of a pharmaceutical company in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

The fire was reported at MR Pharma Private Limited's plant at MIDC. The incident took place around 11 am. The blaze was doused by the firefighters after an operation that lasted for 45 minutes.

There were eight workers present inside the plant when the incident took place. All were rescued and no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, ANI reported.

Visuals shared by ANI show a massive and thick plume of white smoke emerging from the facility. The plant manufactures speciality chemicals.

Latest India News