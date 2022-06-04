'More publicity, less work': Delhi, Gujarat governments lock horns over state education systems

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sidodia attends an event in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Highlights Education ministers from Gujarat and Delhi seem to have engaged in a war of words.

Both tried to defend their schools, teaching, and education systems.

This political development comes ahead of the Gujarat legislative assembly elections.

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections due later this year, education ministers from Gujarat and Delhi seem to have engaged in a war of words, as both try to defend their schools, teaching, and education systems. MoS Annapurna Devi in a series of tweets bashed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for doing "more publicity and less work".

Citing the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, she wrote, "The problem of Delhi government is that they did less work, more publicity, especially in the field of education. Self-indulgence is an incurable disease from which AAP is afflicted."

"In the National Achievement Survey 2021 report, Delhi's performance in many subjects, in many classes, was very poor compared to the national average. In some cases, they are struggling at the bottom line." she further wrote.

Not long after, Delhi Deputy CM and Minister of Education Manish Sisodia lashed out at the BJP-led Gujarat government for poor education system. In a series of tweets, he shared some pictures of schools in the state and wrote, "Today in public dialogue, people openly said that in 27 years, the government schools in Gujarat were ruined by the BJP. They promoted private schools by closing government schools. Even the leaders who had to get the government schools repaired opened their own private schools."

This political development comes ahead of the Gujarat legislative assembly elections which will be held in December this year to elect 182 members.

