Delhiites can now lodge pollution complaints on 'Green Delhi' app for action

As the air pollution level in the national capital turned 'severe' on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched the 'Green Delhi' mobile application using which citizens can bring pollution causing activities to the government's notice. The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as "no big change can take place without the support of people."

He said citizens can click pictures or make a video of pollution causing activities, such as burning of garbage, industrial pollution, dust etc. and upload them on the application.

The application will identify the location and the complaint will be automatically forwarded to the concerned department for time-bound redressal, he said.

"We have prepared strict timelines for each type of complaint. The departments concerned will also have to post a picture after the complaint is addressed,” Kejriwal said. The application can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

A 'green war room' has been set up at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the status of complaints. A team of 70 'green' marshals will assist in their redressal, he said.

