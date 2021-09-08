Telangana: 2-day holiday in Greater Hyderabad due to incessant rains; people advised to stay indoor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana: 2-day holiday in Greater Hyderabad due to incessant rains

The Telangana government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday in Greater Hyderabad in view of incessant rains. Arvind Kumar, secretary, municipal administration, announced a holiday for all private institutions, offices and non-essential services within Outer Ring Road (ORR) with work from Home advisory.

With many parts of the city and suburbs still waterlogged and without electricity, authorities also declared a holiday for online classes for schools and colleges.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav held an emergency meeting with city officials to take stock of the situation.

Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy has urged people to stay indoors. "It's time again to restrain yourselves from coming out. People are requested to reach your police on #Dial100 & DRF teams on 040-29555500 for assistance," he tweeted.

People are advised to stay indoors unless it's an emergency, said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

"Traffic Advisory is for your safety and security. Pl follow them. Our officers have been working since last night to see that minimum inconvenience is caused to you. I just saw many onlookers coming on roads near Jahanuma. Please avoid coming on roads till water recedes," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted that incessant heavy rains and aftermath worries all of us. "Apart from Govt every one of us should take part to help & share people suffering whatever way possible Interacting with Telangana Redcross volunteers today 2 appreciate their work & motivate them further," she wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | 2 killed, 4 missing as heavy rains continue to batter Telangana

Latest India News