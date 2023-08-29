Govt to allow rice export to Singapore to help country meet food security requirement: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday informed that the government in view of India-Singapore close strategic partnership, it has decided to allow the export of rice to the country to help meet its food security requirements.

In response to media queries on export of rice to Singapore, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterized by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect."

"In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," says a statement on MEA's website.

"Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly," it further said.

On Sunday, the government said that it has decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible “illegal” shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said it has directed trade promotion body APEDA not to register contracts below $1,200 per tonne.

Existing contracts below $1,200 per tonne have been kept in abeyance.

A committee under the chairman of APEDA will be set up to evaluate future course of action. India had banned the export of non-basmati white rice on July 20 this year.

The statement read, "The Government has received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice, export of which has been prohibited with effect from 20 July 2023. It has been reported that non-basmati white rice is being exported under the HS codes of parboiled rice and Basmati rice."

As the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is responsible for regulation of export of Basmati rice and already has a web-based system in place for the purpose, the Government has issued instructions to APEDA to introduce additional safeguards to prevent the possible illegal exports of white non-basmati rice in the garb of Basmati rice.

