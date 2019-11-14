GoAir aircraft lands outside airstrip instead of runway in Bengaluru

Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
A major air mishap was averted with GoAir at Bengaluru Aiprort on November 11 when an aircraft landed outside the runway due to bad weather. All passengers are reported safe by news agency ANI. All the crew members was grounded and Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has launched investigation.

Bengaluru Updated on: November 14, 2019 15:42 IST
A major air mishap was averted with GoAir at Bengaluru Aiprort on November 11 when an aircraft landed outside the runway due to bad weather. All 180 passengers  GoAir Nagpur-Bengaluru flight G8-811 of are reported safe. All the crew members has been grounded pending a probe into the incident and Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has launched investigation. Meanwhile, a statement from GoAir is awaited. 

The A320 aircraft belonging to the low-cost airline was reportedly given a clearance to land on runway 09 of the Bengaluru airport. There is no word on whether the incident occurred due to the pilot's mistake or because of bad weather.  

 

