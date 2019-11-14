GoAir aircraft lands outside airstrip instead of runway in Bengaluru

A major air mishap was averted with GoAir at Bengaluru Aiprort on November 11 when an aircraft landed outside the runway due to bad weather. All 180 passengers GoAir Nagpur-Bengaluru flight G8-811 of are reported safe. All the crew members has been grounded pending a probe into the incident and Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has launched investigation. Meanwhile, a statement from GoAir is awaited.

The A320 aircraft belonging to the low-cost airline was reportedly given a clearance to land on runway 09 of the Bengaluru airport. There is no word on whether the incident occurred due to the pilot's mistake or because of bad weather.