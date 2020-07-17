Image Source : PTI Goa NCP chief tests positive for coronavirus

Nationalist Congress party's (NCP) Goa Unit president Jose Philip D'Souza, his wife and children tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. "It is confirmed. I was tested today and me, my wife and two children have all tested positive," D'Souza told IANS.

The NCP leader's brother, Pascoal succumbed to coronavirus on July 5.

D'Souza hails from the port town of Mormugao, which is located close to the state's first containment zone at Mangor hill, where the major eruption of Covid-19 cases in the state first began.

"I was at home all these days after my brother's death. My son had a fever first, then I contracted it. On testing it was confirmed as COVID-19," D'Souza said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 196 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday.

