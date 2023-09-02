Goa government provides additional LPG subsidy of Rs 275 to Antyodaya Anna Yojana Ration Card holders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa news : Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shirpad Y Naik launched 'The Chief Minister's Financial Assistance for Refilling of LGP Cylinders Scheme' in Panaji on Friday (September 2). On this occasion, Goa CM said, "PM Modi earlier announced providing a Rs 200 subsidy for LPG cylinders. Goa govt has gone a step ahead and given an additional Rs 275 per month for AAY Ration Card holders. Over 11,000 people have AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) Ration Cards. A subsidy of Rs 475 will be provided to them."

The CM said that as a Raksha Bandhan gift, PM Modi had announced Rs 200 subsidy and "we have started the distribution under the subsidy from that day itself."Goa CM further said, "In addition to that getting inspired by the PM we had announced an additional Rs 275 subsidy for the AAY Ration Card holders and today to distribute the sanction letter I have with me Union Minister Shirpad Y Naik, minister Ravi Naik, and others. A subsidy of Rs 475 will be provided to them."

The 'Antyodaya Anna Yojana' (AAY) cater to the poorest of the poor families.

(With ANI inputs)

