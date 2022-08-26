Ghulam Nabi Azad to float new political outfit? sources say so

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the latest veteran to quit Congress, may float his own political outfit, sources said. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a "heavy heart". The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

According to sources, more resignations are likely from the G-23 group. Anand sharma, Manish Tewari and Shashi tharoor are the names whose exits are being contemplated. Kapil Sibal has already left Congress.

G-23 members included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Milind Deora, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Jitin Prasada (Joined BJP), Renuka Chowdhary, PJ Kurien, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Yoganand Shastri (Joined NCP), Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ajay Singh, Sandeep Dikshit

