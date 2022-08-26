'Decisions taken by his guards': Ghulab Nabi Azad tears into Rahul Gandhi in resignation letter | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad with Rahul Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday (August 26) resigned from the party ending his nearly 50-year-old association with the organisation. In his five-page resignation letter, Azad came down hard on Rahul Gandhi, who is currently out of the country along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka.

Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed Rahul Gandhi for his 'immature' decision-making skills.

Here are top points from Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter:

One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinace in the full glare of the media by Rahul Gandhi. This 'childish' behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India. This one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA Government in 2014. Since 2019 elections, the situation in the party has only worsened. After Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you (Sonia Gandhi) took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years. The 'remote control' model that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress. While you (Sonia Gandhi) are just a nominal figurehead all the important decision were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs. Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now 'proxies' are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This expriment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the 'chosen one' would be nothing more than a puppet on a string. The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs AICC siting in 24 Akbar Road.

Latest India News