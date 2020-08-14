Lift death: 76-year-old falls to death after stepping into empty lift shaft as faulty doors open

Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

An elderly man died after he stepped into an empty lift shaft on Thursday. The 76-year-old was waiting for the elevator on the third floor of his building in Moti Residency colony in Ghaziabad when the unexpected sequence of events followed, claiming his life.

Kedarnath Gaud, a retired employee of the Electricity department, had left home around 5.15 pm for a nearby park on Thursday. When Gaud didn't return home till late evening, his family went out searching for him. A neighbor said that he had spotted Gaud near the lift around 5 pm. Following the tip-off, authorities broke into the door of the lift and found the elderly man in a grievously-injured state.

He was immediately rushed to Vardan hospital but was pronounced dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

It was later found that the doors had opened but the lift got stuck on an upper floor. Gaud didn't realize and stepped into the empty shaft. He fell down into the basement. Nobody came to know of the incident and he was left unattended.

The matter was informed to the police. Rajesh, the elderly's son, told police that the lift was having technical faults since the last five years. He said the builder didn't act despite complaints.

