Ghaziabad: 650 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 crore seized 

Acting on a tip-off, the Ghaziabad police on Monday seized a canter carrying over six quintals of cannabis.

According to Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, the canter (OD02AK4199) was seized from Kavi Nagar area. He said that police had a tip-off about a canter transporting cannabis. The sleuths gheraoed the truck as soon as it entered the Kavi Nagar area and seized it.

Kalanidhi said that the seized cannabis weigh 650-kg. The market value of the seized drug is said to be around Rs 1 crore.

Kalanihi said that 25 bags of cannabis were hidden inside vegetables and bananas.

During interrogation, the driver said that the seized consignment was booked from Odisha. The one who had booked the consignment was travelling in his private car along with the truck.

The car bore a fake number plate (SX4DL2973), police said.

