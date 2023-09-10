G20 | PM Modi raised issue of rising Khalistani activities during bilaterals with UK, Canada: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PM Modi raises the issue of rising Khalistani activities

On the first day of the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister raised the issue of rising Khalistani activities during bilateral talks with the United Kingdom and Canada, sources said. They further said that the Prime Minister always raised those issues that impinge directly on the national security of India.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that no kind of extremism is acceptable and added that the right to hold lawful protest does not extend to violent or threatening behaviour in an effort to allay India's concerns regarding the actions of pro-Khalistani groups in the UK.

What Sunak said on pro-Khalistan extremism?

"No form of extremism is acceptable in the UK, and I take the duty of the government to disrupt and counter violent, divisive ideologies, whatever they may be, very seriously. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism and the British police are fully empowered to deal with violent acts," he told to news agency PTI.

Sunak said he takes the duty of the government to disrupt and counter violent, divisive ideologies, whatever they may be, very seriously. He said the UK is working closely with its partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism. There have been increasing concerns in India about the activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, especially after an attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March.

Attack on Indian High Commission in London

In March, India reacted angrily after pro-Khalistan elements attacked the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag from a pole at the front of the building. It should be mentioned here that the India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-British counterpart Boris Johnson in May 2021.

