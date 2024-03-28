Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, quits Congress, likely to join BJP after son Naveen Jindal

Follow us on Image Source : X/SAVITRI JINDAL Savitri Jindal

Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP and got the ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from Kurukshetra. Savitri said that she has taken the decision on the advice of her family. She made the announcement to quit Congress on a social media post late Wednesday night. She is likely to join the BJP.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.

A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana minister OP Jindal, has been made as BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.

(With PTI inputs)