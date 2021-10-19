Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigns as MP from Asansol

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigns as MP from Asansol

Babul Supriyo had won the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol in 2019 on a BJP ticket. Supriyo quit the BJP in July this year and later joined the Trinamool Congress.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2021 14:12 IST
TMC leader Babul Supriyo
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

TMC leader Babul Supriyo

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Supriyo thanked the BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him.

"My heart is heavy as I had began my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The development comes after the two-term MP from West Bengal's Asansol had on September 20 -- two days after joining the state's ruling Trinamool Congress party -- written to Birla, seeking a "brief" appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the House.

The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he did not want to continue as an MP since he was no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.

READ MORE: Babul Supriyo meets Mamata: 'Didi asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart'

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News