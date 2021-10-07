Foreign tourists travelling by chartered flights allowed in India from Oct 15, rest from Nov 15

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India.

Foreign tourists travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15, following all COVID-19 protocols, the Home Ministry said on Thursday.

The government also said it will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.

MHA said it has been receiving representations from several State Governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start Tourist Visas also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India. Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various State Governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive.

After considering various inputs, the MHA has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021.

Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas.

All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations.

With this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased given the present overall COVID-19 situation.

