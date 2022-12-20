Flipkart responds to Delhi Police's notice, says acid used for attack sold by Agra-based firm

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART E-commerce giant Flipkart has clarified that the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm.

E-commerce company Flipkart has informed the Delhi Police that the acid, which was used by two persons to attack a 17-year-old girl, in south-west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area on December 14, was sold by an Agra-based firm. During the investigation, the police had found that the accused bought the acid online on Flipkart. The Delhi Police had then written to Flipkart asking them to provide information about the seller and in response, Flipkart issued this statement. A police officer associated with the investigation has said that a police team will go to Uttar Pradesh city and further investigate the matter.

The acid was bought for Rs 600, poice said. Three people - prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) - have been arrested. Police on Thursday had issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid was purchased from its site.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet. In a statement, police had said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led to the accused to attack her, Hooda had said, adding that he lived in the girl’s neighbourhood.

