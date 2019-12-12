Flight operation remains suspended for 6th straight day at Srinagar airport

Image Source : FILE Flight operations remains suspended for 6th straight day at Srinagar airport

Due to poor visibility caused by fog, flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said: "All flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Thursday and no flight operations took place for the sixth straight day."

He said the visibility at the airport, due to fog, was very poor and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations.

"The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres. The required visibility is 1,000-1,200 metres. So, all flights for the day were cancelled,"he added.

The flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport for the past five days. Although there was light rainfall early in the morning, the foggy conditions persisted in the valley. The MeT department has forecast snow or rains in the next couple of days.

(With inputs from PTI)

