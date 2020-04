Fire breaks out at paint factory in Raipur's Rawabhata industrial area

A mojor fire breaks out at a paint factory in Rawabhata industrial area in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. As many as 5 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the flame. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at a paint factory in Rawabhata industrial area in Raipur. 5 fire tenders are present at the site. pic.twitter.com/gY7wXkO5yX — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage