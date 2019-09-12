Image Source : FILE Father ends life in Delhi after learning daughter is lesbian

After coming to know that his daughter is in a lesbian relationship, a 60-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in the capital by shooting himself in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area.

Revealing details of the incident that happened on Tuesday night, the police said on Thursday that they are investigating all angles of this particular case.

According to a senior officer, the police control room received a call on Tuesday night regarding the incident, after which an Emergency Response Vehicle was dispatched to the spot.

"On the spot, the man was found at his residence lying in a pool of blood. The man had allegedly shot himself in the abdomen and died on the spot. The body has been sent for autopsy," he said.

"On prima facie enquiry, it was found that the deceased had an argument with his younger daughter as she wanted to live with her female friend. After the quarrel, he went outside and came after 20 mintues and shot himself in the outer room of his house, as stated by his wife and his daughters who were present in the house at the time," he said.

"A case under section 25/27/54/59 of the Arms act has been registered at Farsh Bazaar police station and proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is being carried out. The investigation is under progress," he added.

"Several relatives of the deceased on Tuesday had gathered at his house after they all came to know about the lesbian relationship of his daughter. The girl's father was not in favour of this relationship and wanted the girl to withdraw herself from this relationship, but the girl refused," said another officer on condition of anonymity.

"The relatives tried to calm the situation but the man went inside the house and shot himself with a country-made pistol," he added.

In a landmark judgement in 2018, the Supreme Court has decriminalised homosexuality by striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code