FASTag crosses 2 crore users mark: NHAI

FASTag users in the country have reached 2 crore mark, state-run NHAI on Wednesday said, adding, a growth of 400 per cent in a year has been registered. This has increased the total toll collection to Rs 92 crore per day which is a "substantial increase" in the daily toll collection from Rs 70 crore per day a year back, a statement said.

"'FASTag' is contributing to nearly 75 per cent of the total toll collection as of now," it said, adding that digital payment through 'FASTag' is being actively promoted by NHAI to enhance the user experience on National Highways and reduce pollution on account of queuing of vehicles at the toll plazas.

As per the statement, the government's direction to move towards 100 per cent digital transaction for payments at the toll plazas provided the required impetus for the 'FASTag' adoption.

"The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and Other stakeholders led to a stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the toll plazas," it said.

The 'FASTag' uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users with a smooth and effortless cross-over at toll plazas without waiting or halting.

The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

