Farmers to vacate Ghazipur border fully by Dec 15: Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and farmers raise slogans during their protest against three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border.

Highlights Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Ghazipur border by Dec 15

He said the govt has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other issues

Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Ghazipur border in Delhi by December 15 as their first group left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Meanwhile, farmers in Ghaziabad celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets.

BKU’s national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems.

A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said. Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Celebrations break out as Punjab, Haryana farmers head home after 'victory' of their protests

ALSO READ: Pack up: Farmers at Singhu dismantle a makeshift town, many leave for home

Latest India News