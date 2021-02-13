Image Source : ATUL BHATIA/ INDIA TV Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava reviews arrangements at border points in view of farmers' protest

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation and arrangements at various border points of the national capital, in connection with the agitation by farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

During the crime review meeting, Delhi Police chief Shrivastava took stock of action taken against criminals involved in the burglary, and other cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Excise Act and gambling. To reduce such crime, he stressed the need to take effective and sustained steps.

The police chief insisted on carrying out regular checking of listed criminals, including jail/bail/parole released, temporal and special analysis of crime incidents as well as optimal use of available human resources and technology.

Performance of anti-snatching teams and use of crime teams be regularly assessed, he said.

During the meeting, the Special Commissioner of Police (Operation) also briefed Shrivastava about the progress in the ongoing coronavirus vaccination of Delhi Police personnel.

