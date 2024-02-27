Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Farmer protest: Internet services suspended till February 29 in Haryana

The government of Haryana imposed a ban on internet services in three regions of Ambala district.

Ambala Updated on: February 27, 2024 19:10 IST
The government of Harayana imposed a ban on internet services in Ambala Sadar, Panjokhra and Naggal regions of Ambala on February 28-29 even as the farmers continue to protest at the borders. 

Earlier, the Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23 as the stalemate between farmer leaders and the Centre continues.

However, farmers leaders put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Further details are awaited. 

