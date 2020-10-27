Facebook India's policy head Ankhi Das quits, was questioned by Parliament panel over content regulation

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ANKHIDAS Ankhi Das has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, Facebook Inc. said in a statement.

Ankhi Das, Facebook's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, has resigned from her position. Das has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, Reuters quoted Facebook Inc, as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years," Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement, PTI reported.

Das's resignation has come days after Facebook was questioned by the government over how political content is regulated on the hugely popular social media platform which has over 300 million users in India.

According to reports, Ankhi Das was questioned by a Parliamentary panel for over two hours last week in connection with data privacy issues.

Last month, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on the alleged misuse of social media platforms.

The panel had called Facebook to hear about a report published in the Wall Street Journal claiming that the social media platform ignored applying its hate-speech rules in India.

