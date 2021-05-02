Sunday, May 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. EAM S Jaishankar on 4-day visit to London from tomorrow

EAM S Jaishankar on 4-day visit to London from tomorrow

India has been invited to the meeting as a guest country, news agency ANI reported.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2021 20:28 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, four day visit, London, EAM, MEA UPDATES, india, guest co
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar on four-day visit to London from tomorrow. 

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will embark on a four-day visit to London beginning Monday primarily to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of G7 countries.

India has been invited to the meeting as a guest country, news agency ANI reported.

"The External Affairs Minister will be visiting London from May 3-6 to participate in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The G7 members are Britain, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The meeting is expected to discuss ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic besides several other pressing issues facing the world.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar meets his French counterpart

Also Read: Should lay strong emphasis on promoting BIMSTEC brand of tourism: Jaishankar

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X