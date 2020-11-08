Sunday, November 08, 2020
     
Ethiopian aircraft from Riyadh to Bengaluru makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to hydraulic leakage

A freighter flight ET690 Ethiopian airline from Riyadh to Bangalore was diverted to Mumbai due to Hydraulic leakage. As per the protocol of emergency landing, the fire department was informed. Three fire brigades were deployed at the spot and rescue operations were conducted.

Mumbai Published on: November 08, 2020 20:38 IST
Image Source : TWITTER @FLYETHIOPIAN

Ethiopian aircraft from Riyadh to Bengaluru makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to hydraulic leakage

 A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport on Sunday due to a technical issue. According to officials at the Mumbai airport, the freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, had some technical problem with the Ethiopian cargo aircraft.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) confirmed that the airline ET690 from Riyadh to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was diverted to Mumbai. This was done due to hydraulic leakage and the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.

Quoting the Mumbai Fire Department, news agency ANI reported that three fire engines, one rescue van and other essential vehicles were deployed at the Mumbai airport.

 

