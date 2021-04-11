UP: 12 killed, 43 injured in Etawah truck accident, CM Adityanath announces financial assistance

Image Source : PTI UP: 12 killed, 43 injured in Etawah truck accident

The death toll in the Etawah truck accident in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 12, while 43 others remain injured. According to the details, the accident was reported at Chakkarnagar road near Udi crossing on Saturday, where a DCM truck fell into a 25-feet deep gorge. Commenting on the incident, SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said Agra resident Birendra Singh Baghel was going to hoist a flag at the Kalka Devi Temple in Lakhna town to mark the birthday of his son.

He was carrying 60 to 70 people in his truck.

When the truck reached the Chakkarnagar road near Udi crossing, Birendra lost control of the truck and it fell into a deep pit.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the kin of the deceased and has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to be provided to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Latest India News