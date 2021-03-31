Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV Delhi: 2 killed, 2 injured as speeding truck runs over footpath in Kashmere Gate area

In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a truck ran over a footpath in Delhi. Two others have also been injured in the incident, which was reported early on Wednesday, in the Kashmere Gate area. One of the deceased, identified as Bahram Khan, was riding a scooter at the time of the accident. One other person sleeping on the footpath died following the accident.

According to the details, the accident occurred on the Ring Road at Kashmere Gate area, at nearly 6 am.

The speeding truck first rammed into the scooter and then crossed over onto a footpath, killing two people on the spot.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital where their treatment is underway.

The truck has been arrested by a team of Delhi Police.

