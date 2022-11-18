Enforcement Directorate chief SK Mishra gets one-year extension for third straight time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra

ED chief's tenure: The Union government extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra by one year, making it the third such extension for him.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given an extension till November 18, 2023.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2022, ie up to 18.11.2023 or untill further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

The extension for 62-year-old Mishra comes a day before his retirement. Earlier on November 18, 2018, he was appointed as the ED chief for a period of two years.

Later, on November 13, 2020, the Central government updated the appointment letter retrospectively, extending his two-year term to three years.

Meanwhile, last year, the government also introduced an ordinance that allows the mandatory two-year terms of the directors of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to be extended by up to three years.

The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry and it enforces the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought by the Modi government in 2018, and the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(With inputs from PTI)

