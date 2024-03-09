Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns weeks before Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arun Goel reisgns as Election Commissioner.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday resigned from a key post in the poll body, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Goel's resignation has been accepted by the President.

"President accepts the resignation tendered by Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th March 2024," informed Ministry of Law & Justice.

According to an official notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice informed, "In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from March 9, 2024.

Arun Goel's tenure was till December 2027.

It was not immediately known why he stepped down. Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022. Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel's resignation, the three-member Election Commission panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

This significant development has come just a week ahead of the expected announcement of Lok Sabha elections schedule.

More to follow...