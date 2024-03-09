I.N.D.I.A bloc finalises seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu, DMK to contest on 21, Congress on 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and DMKs Kanimozhi during an event.

Tamil Nadu: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress on Saturday finalised seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the seat-sharing pact, the Congress will be contesting nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, PTI reported.

The DMK will contest on 21 seats; CPI, CPM and VCA on two seats each; MDMK, IUML and KNMK on one seat each. While Kamal Haasan's MNM will get one Rajya Sabha seat in 2025.

"Congress will contest elections on 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of DMK and alliance parties. We will win all 40 seats of Tamil Nadu," said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

I.N.D.I.A bloc seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

DMK - 21

- 21 Congress - 9 in Tamil Nadu and One in Puducherry

9 in Tamil Nadu and One in Puducherry CPI - 2

- 2 CPM - 2

- 2 VCK -2

-2 MDMK - 1

- 1 IUML - 1

- 1 KNMK - 1 (On DMK symbol)

- 1 (On DMK symbol) Kamal Haasan's MNM - One Rajya Sabha seat in 2025

Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats while Puducherry has one parliamentary seat.

Addressing reporters, Venugopal exuded confidence of the DMK-led combine winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and said the 'bonding' between the Congress and the DMK "is intact.

