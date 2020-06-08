Image Source : PTI Election Commission official tests COVID-19 positive

An official of the Election Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the poll panel said on Monday. The official, an assistant section officer, had tested positive on Friday evening, the sources said. He sits on the second floor of Nirvachan Sadan and is attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) division of the poll panel.

All standard operating procedures issued by the Union Health Ministry to deal with such cases are being followed, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

