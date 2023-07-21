Rajasthan: Three back-to-back earthquakes hit Jaipur in a span of half an hour

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jaipur

Earthquake in Jaipur: Three back-to-back earthquakes struck Rajasthan's capital Jaipur within a span of half an hour in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am. It occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (sic)," NCS wrote on Twitter.

The first quake

The first quake was felt around 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometre. It was of magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale. The NCS had tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India."

The second quake

This was followed by another quake of magnitude 3.1 which occurred around 4.22 am at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.

However, no reports of casualties or damages were reported yet. Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

Latest India News