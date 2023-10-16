Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Tremor of magnitude 4 on Richter Scale hits Pithoragarh region

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit 48km northeast of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

Just a day earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Haryana's Faridabad at around 4:08 pm on Sunday (October 15), the National Centre for Seismology said. It said the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reporting vigorous shaking of furniture. NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

