Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake death count crosses 2400, Taliban revises injury report citing 'mistake'

The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,400 on Monday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Disaster Management, said Janan Saiq, spokesperson, told TOLO News that at least 2,445 people have been killed in one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

According to Saiq, most of the victims of the earthquake were in 13 villages in the Zinda Jan district of Herat. He said that 1,320 houses were destroyed.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry said that more than 9,000 people were injured in the tremors but later retracted and said over 2,000 received injuries. The spokesperson told the local media that the "tally was a mistake".

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

