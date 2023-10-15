Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits western Afghanistan days after devastating tremors killed hundreds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC/AP Afghanistan recently received a spell of powerful earthquakes in which thousands of people were killed

Afghanistan Earthquake: A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Sunday morning as the country was still recovering from the devastating tremor that killed thousands of people a few days ago. Just over a week ago strong quakes and aftershocks flattened entire villages in the same region killing thousands.

The latest quake's epicentre was about 34 kilometers (21 miles) outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometers (five miles) below the surface, said the US Geological Survey.

The officials said there were no immediate official reports of possible casualties or damage.

On October 7, massive earthquakes flattened whole villages in Herat, in one of the most destructive quakes in the country's recent history.

More than 90% of the people killed a week ago were women and children, U.N. officials reported Thursday.

According to Taliban officials, more than 2,000 people were killed across the province. 1,294 people died and 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed in the earthquake hit-region, according to U.N.figures. The epicentre of the previous earthquake was in the Zenda Jan district.

(With AP inputs)

