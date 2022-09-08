Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The quake struck Katra at 7.52 am, in the morning.

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said. The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills, at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicenter was at a latitude of 33.14 degrees north and a longitude of 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity hit the Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts of the Jammu region.

