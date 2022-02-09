Follow us on Image Source : ANI Drone drops explosives near India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, flees after BSF opens fire

A drone was sighted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar in the wee hours on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. Taking prompt action, BSF jawans opened fire at the drone following which it flew back towards Pakistan.

A search operation was carried out by the BSF officials. They found explosives at two spots.

"Today at about 12:50 am, troops in Panjgrain heard buzzing of suspected flying object coming from Pakistan side to India," the BSF statement said.

"A search operation was launched in the villages of Ghaggar and Singhoke. Two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband recovered," it added.

Meanwhile, a larger search operation has been launched in the region.

