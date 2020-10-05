CBI raids DK Shivakumar's premises in Karnataka

Monday, October 05, 2020
     
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2020 10:05 IST
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. The raids were being conducted in connection with a corruption case. 

The CBI team also raided the house of DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh.

Details to follow...

