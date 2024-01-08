Divya Pahuja murder case: New suspect apprehended as investigation intensifies | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ex-model Divya Pahuja's body was recovered from the Gurugram hotel.

In a significant development in the Divya Pahuja murder case, the crime team successfully apprehended another suspect on Monday, identified as Megha. Megha's detailed interrogation is currently underway to extract crucial information related to the case. As the investigation intensifies, a total of six teams have been deployed, with two teams stationed in Punjab to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Despite these advancements, the victim's body has not been recovered as of now, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding events. It has been disclosed that Abhijit, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, meticulously planned the entire conspiracy. Abhijit involved Megha in the sinister plot, with her playing a role in the execution.

The search for two additional accomplices, Balraj Gill and Ravi, is still ongoing. Both individuals are wanted for their involvement in aiding Abhijit in transporting the victim's body.

The arrest of these two individuals is expected to provide critical insights into the case, shedding light on whether the victim was poisoned or if the murder was committed through gunshot wounds. The absence of the victim's body has heightened the anticipation surrounding the capture of these key suspects.

The investigation continues to unravel the intricate details of the murder plan orchestrated by Abhijit and the roles played by the apprehended suspects. Authorities are working diligently to bring all involved parties to justice and provide answers to the lingering questions in this tragic case.

This arrest adds a new layer to an already complex investigation, marking a significant step forward in solving the Divya Pahuja murder mystery. The coming days are anticipated to bring more revelations as the authorities delve deeper into the unfolding events surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Also read | Divya Pahuja murder case: BMW car used to move ex-model's body from Gurugram found in Patiala