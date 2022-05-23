Digilocker on WhatsApp: Know how to access your PAN, other documents via MyGov Helpdesk

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE MyGov's chatbot feature on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources digitally.

The government on Monday announced that the citizens of the country will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service. This is a major initiative by the government to make services accessible, inclusive, transparent and simple. It will also include creating and authenticating their Digilocker account.

Other than that it will also include a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance. The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes.

PAN card

Driving License

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non life available on digilocker)

MyGov's chatbot feature on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services that are digitally inclusive.

Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 Million+ people already registered on Digilocker and 5 Billion+ documents issued to date, the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones. This is in line with the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi to streamline and improve the delivery of public services.

The MyGov Helpdesk was launched in March 2020, (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp. Since then, it has served as a critical instrument in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads. So far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.

