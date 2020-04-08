Image Source : PTI Diary of a Reporter: Of lockdown and meditation

I said good morning to Baba Ramdev today. He taught me some very simple yoga asanas today on India TV. I am very fond of Baba Ramdev only for one reason - he is a great communicator and can easily reach to the drawing-room of the middle class of our country.

Yoga and exercise are essential components of a modern fitness regimen, as they contribute immensely in maintaining health. Baba Ramdev was explaining that this yoga is a science that has its roots are in the ancient wisdom of India.

Today, I practiced some simple yoga Pranayam in front of my TV set with Baba Ramdev. In times of corona depression, anuloma and viloma did a real miracle. Baba told us that it purifies the lungs stimulates the brain. Our favourite anchor Meenakshi was demonstrating the yogas for us.

There is a new WhatsApp group now on my phone now. At 11 am, a small group of residents of our Chittaranjan park in South Delhi meditate and then share their experiences with each other. It has been a routine for over a week now. Ever since PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown last month, the members of this WhatsApp group have been practicing social distancing.

I got a lovely video clip regarding meditation on the WhatsApp group from my friend's residents. We all downloaded the mobile application and the bhajan and this really helped us stay connected.

This is my life today, this is our life today. Whenever I open TV news, the main question is whether the lockdown will continue after 14th or not. Health ministry says there is no confirmation with no speculation yet. However, the Chief Minister of Telangana says there should be an extension for the people of India.

Today I had a very simple lunch but good - chapati and daal. In Ahmedabad, one Jain organisation is providing food packets to people. This is a time to test our mental attitude.

Have you heard what has happened near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium? I said no, I am at home. He said a lot of kids are sitting hungry under a flyover in the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium area.

Immediately I called a friend of an NGO. Within half an hour, they reached the spot and provided food to the. Many of these children live in inner lanes and so it became difficult to reach out to them.

The main question is will the lockdown be extended after 14th or not? Already heard that Satta Bazar has become active in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

