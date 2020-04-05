Image Source : AP Reporter's Diary: Stillness can quicken creativity

Walking alone on the street, I was thinking of ‘The Art of Stillness - Adventures in Going Nowhere’ by Pico Iyer. Pico spent his life travelling the world -- from Easter Island to Ethiopia, Cuba to Kathmandu -- chronicling his travels.

Stillness can quicken creativity and open up a way of living that counters the mad rush of our modern life, Pico writes.

In these days of corona enforced lockdown, people should enjoy social isolation. As PM Modi said that actually we are not isolated. My son doesn’t stay with me, but he calls every day. He also ordered some Chinese food for us through Zomato. Isolation will help increase family bonding.

Indians are also leading by example by donating to PM-CARES fund in the time of crisis. The private sector has also come forward. It shows if 130 crore population decides, they can fight any challenge. However, panic buying has become a worry in today's situation. No one should encourage that. People should also stop forwarding fake messages on WhatsApp and other social media groups. This creates a lot of problems for doctors and workers on the frontline of coronavirus fight.

Meanwhile, I watched Dev Anand's epic Guide last evening. It is my all-time favourite. Wahida Rehman and Dev Anand share excellent chemistry in this movie. I have had the opportunity to meet Dev Saab in New York. We shared a walk from Lexington Street to Times Square. I had met him through MJ Akbar. Dev Anand was young till he died.

