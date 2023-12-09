Congress distances itself from MP Dhiraj Sahu after over Rs 280 crore found in IT raids

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference.

The Congress party has distanced itself from the businesses of its Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu after over Rs 280 crore were found from his premises in Income Tax raids in the past few days. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that the party is in no way connected with the businesses of Dhiraj Sahu. Dhiraj Sahu is Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," Jairam Ramesh wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Income Tax officials seized unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 200 crore during searches at multiple premises in Odisha and Jharkhand over the past three days, which are linked to Baldeo Sahu and Group of Companies Ltd, a country-liquor manufacturing and selling firm that operates in western Odisha.

According to I-T sources, the group is allegedly linked to Dhiraj Sahu, whose family members run the business. It’s a partnership firm of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and a leading country-liquor manufacturing firm, sources said.

"Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the I-T authorities from his properties," Ramesh added. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the seizures.

Hitting out at those involved in corruption, Prime Minister tweeted on Friday, "Countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest ‘speeches’ of their leaders… Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi’s guarantee."

