DGCA suspends Taneja Aerospace's pilots for causing runway excursion at Nanded airport

The DGCA on Friday said it has suspended pilots of a Cessna plane, belonging to Taneja Aerospace that runs aircraft charter services for the corporate sector, for a period of one year for causing runway excursion at Nanded airport last year. The investigation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found that even though the air traffic control (ATC) gave the clearance to the pilots to land their plane on runway 28 on September 11 last year, they opted to use runway 10 where the "approach light system" was not "serviceable".

This caused the runway excursion that damaged the aircraft, and therefore, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to these pilots for which they could not send a satisfactory response, and consequently, the regulator decided to suspend them for a period of one year.

