DGCA suspends pilot of AirAsia India flight for runway incursion at Mumbai airport

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the pilot-in-command of an AirAsia India flight for three months as he caused a runway incursion incident at Mumbai airport on November 5, a senior official said on Saturday. "The Air Traffic Control (ATC) gave clear instructions to the pilots of flight IAD374 - which was heading to Indore - to just stand at the holding point RWY32 at Mumbai airport. Even though, the co-pilot read back ATC instructions correctly to the PIC, the latter breached the holding point," the official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The DGCA, therefore, issued show-cause notices to both the pilots. In response, the pilot-in-command (PIC) admitted his lapses, the official said.

"Consequently, the DGCA decided to suspend the PIC's license for a period of three months," he added.

