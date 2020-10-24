Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus, under treatment

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for coronavirus

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said that he is taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors. He also asked those who came in his contact to undergo tests.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID-19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone," the BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday increased to 16,32,544 with 7,347 new cases coming to light. The state reported 184 fatalities during the day, taking the death toll to 43,015. About 13,247 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,45,103. The number of active patients in the state is 1,43,922.

Mumbai reported 1,470 new cases, which pushed its caseload to 2,48,802, while the death toll in the city rose to 10,009 with 48 fatalities being recorded on Friday. The state has so far conducted 84,79,155 tests.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Positive cases: 16,32,544, new cases: 7,347, death toll: 43,015, discharged: 14,45,103, active cases: 1,43,922, people tested so far: 84,79,155.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage