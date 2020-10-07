Image Source : PTI Delhi weekly markets allowed to open

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the weekly markets will be allowed to open with immediate effect. Till now, only 2 markets per day per zone were allowed. Meanwhile, cinema halls in Delhi will also be open from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), such establishments will remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

Until now, only two such markets were being allowed in every municipal zone every day.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 15 and they will have to follow all guidelines issued by the central government.

The coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown was first announced from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31.

The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

